Amid the Delhi sealing row, hearing the matter the Supreme Court on Monday hit out at Centre and concerned authorities saying that there is a complete breakdown of law & order as there are protests and dharnas going on against the sealing drive in the national capital. The top court while hearing the matter blamed the authorities for their failure due to which this situation is prevailing in the national capital. Discussing the matter and on the law which protects unauthorised constructions, the Supreme Court asked Centre to justify its stand and said, “Tell us that there will be no ‘dharnas’ in Delhi. There is a complete breakdown of law and order in Delhi”. “You cannot go on destroying Delhi. There has to be some reason,” the Supreme Court bench told Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ANS Nadkrani, who was representing Centre on the issue before the court.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ANS Nadkrani brought it to the notice of the Supreme Court that Delhi has witnessed lakhs of immigrants due to which there was a shortage in demand and supply. Though conveying it to Centre, SC said that there is no official data on record regarding the number of such people who are living in these unauthorised buildings.

Further slamming the Centre, Supreme Court said “Government and its bodies are not doing their jobs. This is an admission of failure by you that ‘I have failed to do my job, so please help us’. This is a very serious issue. It is a matter of governance and people of Delhi are suffering because you are not doing your job.”

