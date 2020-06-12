Pulling up Delhi government for treating Covid-19 worse than animals, The Supreme Court on Wednesday also questioned why the testing numbers are reducing in Delhi.

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on government hospitals over the sorry state of affairs over the handling of bodies in the national capital and said that COVID-19 patients are being treated worse than animals. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and also comprising Justices MR Shah and Sanjay Kishan Kaul issued notices to Delhi government, LNJP hospital and some other state governments seeking their response on the matter.

The apex court also asked the Chief Secretary, Government of NCT, to look into the patient management system and submit a status report regarding staff, patient care, etc. “Dead bodies are being treated like this. What is this going on? Dead bodies are being found in the garbage. The media has highlighted these deplorable conditions. People are being treated worse than animals,” the bench said.

The court, while hearing a suo motu plea over the alleged lapses in treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of bodies, said that the government hospitals aren’t giving due care and concern to the bodies. “The patients’ families aren’t even being informed about deaths. Families haven’t been able to attend the last rites too in some cases,” the apex court said.

“Tell us why testing numbers are reducing in Delhi?” Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, who was appearing for the Delhi government. The matter has been slated for further hearing before the apex court on Wednesday.

