The apex court has sent a notice to the Meghalaya High Court and the Registrar General of the Supreme Court regarding the Hindu Rashtra case. Justice Sudip Ranjan Sen had written to SC that after independence Pakistan declared themselves as an Islamic nation and our very own country India divided on the basis of religion. It should have also been declared as a Hindu country.

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed Meghalaya High Court over its controversial judgment that India should have been declared a Hindu Rashtra at the time of partition. The apex court has sent a notice to the Meghalaya High Court and the Registrar General of the Supreme Court regarding the case. The controversial matter was heard by a Bench including Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The petition filed by advocate Ashutosh Dubey stated that the judgment authored by Justice Sudip Ranjan Sen is legally flawed and historically misleading, with the judge making Islamophobic remarks and indulging in judicial overreach. It also stated that the role of a judge is to limit himself to the question at hand and answer it within the framework of the law and the Constitution.

Being a secular country, the concerned judge is opposing the opposing Article 15 of the Constitution that prohibits discrimination on the basis of religion.

Earlier in December, Justice Sudip Ranjan Sen had written that after independence Pakistan declared themselves as an Islamic nation and our very own country India divided on the basis of religion. It should have also been declared as a Hindu country. The court requested the government to frame a uniform law mandating all Indian citizens to abide by the law of the country and the Constitution of India.

The comments came under severe flak as several political leaders, public figures and people alike attacked him for undermining the country’s secular fabric.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More