Supreme Court stays its recent order evicting 11 lakh tribals and forest dwellers: During the hearing, the apex court came down heavily on the central government for being in slumber over all these years. The Supreme Court, however, gave the states four months to file affidavits detailing the process via which the claims on the land of forest dwellers were rejected by the authorities.

Supreme Court stays its recent order evicting 11 lakh tribals and forest dwellers: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the implementation of its February 13 order directing states to evict persons whose claims as forest dwellers were rejected under the Forest Rights Act by authorities. About 11 lakh tribals and forest dwellers face eviction in various states following the Supreme Court’s verdict earlier this month. A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra was hearing a plea filed by Ministry of Tribal Affairs asking the apex court to modify its earlier order as states had not put the complete picture before the courts as yet.

During the hearing, the apex court came down heavily on the central government for being in slumber over all these years. The Supreme Court, however, gave the states four months to file affidavits detailing the process via which the claims on the land of forest dwellers were rejected by the authorities. The top court fixed the matter for hearing next on July 10.

On February 13, the Supreme Court had directed 19 states, including Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and those in the Northeast, to take steps to evict occupants of forest land whose claims had been rejected under the Forest Rights Act.

Meanwhile, civil society groups have threatened to launch a nationwide campaign to undo the Supreme Court verdict. Opposition parties including Congress, CPM and regional parties such as Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have accused the BJP of not taking enough steps to protect the rights of tribals.

