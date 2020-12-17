In a bid to safeguard farmers' interests and break the deadlock between the central government and the farmer union bodies, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will form a panel to look into the issues.

In recent developments around the farmer protests, Supreme Court on Wednesday entered the picture to resolve the centre-farmers deadlock. There have been many rounds of talks between the central government and farm union leaders but the farmers rejected the centre’s proposal of amending the contentious farm acts, the farmers are not ready for anything less than the repeal of laws.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that they would form a committee to resolve the dispute, it would include representatives of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), other agitating farmer bodies, union government and even representatives from other farmers’ unions from across the country like Shetkari Sanghatana (of Maharashtra). They added that if not resolved early, it would soon become a national issue.

Panels and lobbies have been divided over these laws and protests, some arguing in the favour of the laws and claiming that these laws will reform the Indian agriculture sector while others slamming the government for being unfair with the farmers.

The top court later asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta to list down tentative representatives of the central government, farmers’ union bodies and other stakeholders and present the list before the court on Thursday.

