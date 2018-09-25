Putting the onus on Parliament, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled out disqualification of tainted politicians and made it clear that a lawmaker can't be disqualified only on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the police. The SC directed that contesting candidates must declare their criminal past before filing their nomination papers.

Several pleas had been filed raising questions whether politicians who face criminal trial can be disqualified from fighting elections at the stage of framing of charges against them. In 2018, the government had told the Supreme Court in an affidavit that 1,765 MPs and MLAs out of 4,896 were facing criminal trial in 3,045 cases which means 36 per cent of our parliamentarians and members of legislative assemblies are facing criminal trial.

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said political parties and candidates should publish their criminal records at least three times in newspapers and TV channels after filing of nomination papers.

CJI Dipak Misra, while reading out the verdict on a PIL seeking to disqualify political candidates contesting polls after court frames charges against them, said the parliament should make laws to ensure that criminals must not come to politics. No bar on criminal antecedents of political leaders.

On August 21, the Centre had rejected a suggestion by the Supreme Court to link political parties’ recognition to not fielding candidates tainted by criminal records in elections, arguing that it was strictly Parliament’s domain to deal with this issue.

On August 28, the SC had said the voters have a right to know the antecedents of candidates and the Election Commission could be asked to direct political parties to ensure that persons, facing criminal charges, do not contest on their tickets using their poll symbols. After making these observations, a five-judge constitution bench headed by CJI Deepak Misra reserved the judgement on a clutch of petitions after the parties including the poll panel and the Centre concluded their arguments.

