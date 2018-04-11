The Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 12, asked the Narendra Modi-led Centre to grant protection to a Karnataka based woman who alleged that she had been married off without her consent saying that consent is inherent under the Hindu Marriage Act. A bench comprised of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said that it would treat this petition as a habeas corpus plea and would also not deal with the certain provisions of the Act. According to a bench, the Section 12 C of the Act provides for annulment of a marriage if there is compulsive or fraudulent consent.

A move to empower women, the Supreme Court on Wednesday, April 12, asked the Narendra Modi-led Centre to grant protection to a Karnataka based woman who alleged that she had been married off without her consent saying that consent is inherent under the Hindu Marriage Act. The apex court also refused to examine issue lack of mandatory consensus for performing a marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act. The woman, who is right now in Delhi and is being assisted by the Delhi Commission for Women, has also sought striking down of various provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act.

A bench comprised of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said that it would treat this petition as a habeas corpus plea and would also not deal with the certain provisions of the Act. The Hindu Marriage Act enacted in 1955, the main purpose of the act was to amend and codify the law which relates to marriage among the Hindus and others.

According to a bench, the Section 12 C of the Act provides for annulment of a marriage if there is compulsive or fraudulent consent. The court also said that the identity of the woman and her family members, who had forced her into the marriage, will not be revealed. The woman’s counsel, Indira Jaising, has argued that the Hindu Marriage Act does not say anything about the consent and also urged that the top court make mandatory consensus under the law.

