In a big move on inter-caste marriages in the country, Supreme Court on Tuesday termed the attack by the khap panchayats across the country as absolutely illegal. The apex court further added that an adult boy or an adult girl is free to do marriage of their choice. The court also said 'if the Centre does not act towards banning khap panchayats, then the court will step in the light of the legislative vacuum.

A decision which can provide huge relief to the victims and dismissed the tyranny of the khap panchayats across the country, Supreme Court on Tuesday termed the attack by the khap panchayats as “absolutely legal”. The apex court said no Panchayat or Khap can summon an adult boy or an adult girl for a marriage alliance of their choice and decide to punish them. Hearing the matter, the 3-judge bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud even rapped the Centre for failure in controlling attacks on love marriages and diktats of hap panchayats.

Representing the government stance in Supreme Court, Additional Solicitor General of India, Pinky Anand said government supports the dignity of the women. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on honour crimes, between 2014 and 2016 honour crimes got doubled from 28 cases to 71 cases. In 2015 alone, 192 honour killings were registered. To address the high rate of honour killing the government has introduced an Anti-honour Bill which is still pending in the Parliament.

There have been a number of cases in which young couples have been killed in the name of family honour for indulging in inter-caste or intra-clan (gotra) marriage. Honor killing is not just a way of punishing the one who has brought dishonour to the family, it is indeed a barbaric murder usually of girls. The apex court added further that ‘if the Centre does not act towards banning Khap panchayats, then the court will step in the light of the legislative vacuum.