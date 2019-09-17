Supreme Court to announce its verdict in Ayodhya land dispute before November 17, say reports: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will demit his office on November 17, which has led to speculations that the final verdict of the Supreme Court is likely to be announced before November 17.

Supreme Court to announce its verdict in Ayodhya land dispute before November 17, say reports: The Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute case is likely to be announced on November 17, reports said on Tuesday. During the 25th day of the hearing, the 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi asked senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan about the time for the conclusion of arguments. Rajeev Dhavan is appearing for the Muslim parties while all the Hindu parties have already completed their arguments last month.

Apart from that, the CJI will be retiring from his office on November 17, 2019, which make the chances of the apex court giving its verdict in the 7-decades-old case much higher. CJI Gogoi today asked the Dhavan to discuss with his associates and submit a tentative time schedule for completing arguments to the court, adding it would give the court a rough idea that how long it can take for writing the final verdict.

Apart from Gogoi, the bench also includes S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer. Dhavan told the court that he would be quick in advancing submission as he also wanted a judgment in the case.

He represents Sunni Waqf Board and others including original litigant M Siddiq. Dhavan further suggested the court to avail him a mid-week break on this Friday. The court had allowed him to take break, however, another counsel would proceed submissions in his place.

The reports said that in case the Supreme Court failed to give its judgment before Gogoi’s retirement then the entire process will be repeated again. A new bench will be constituted to hear the case, which will commence its hearing in the case from the very beginning. Keeping it in mind, the CJI has asked the stakeholders to complete their arguments as soon as possible.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App