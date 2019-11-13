A constitutional bench formed by Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan’s decision to treat Aadhaar and 19 others bills as money bill. The decision of the speaker has now been referred to a larger constitutional bench. The bench will examine and decide whether Speaker’s decision to certify a bill as a money bill was correct or not. If the bench didn’t get any strong reason to treat it as passed, the court may order government to present separate bills for 19 laws passed as the money bill.

It means the government has to revise the Aadhaar Act, which was passed as a Money Bill. Bench comprising the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi also struck down amendments done in the Finance Act 2017 on tribunals.

The bench told the Centre to reformulate norms to appoint the tribunal members.

The Money Bills passed by the government had provisions to impose taxes and allocation of funds. Reports said the government only need to introduce such bills in the lower house (Lok Sabha). Once it gets support from the majority of the members of the parliament, the Upper House (Rajya Sabha) cannot reject or block the bill. The Rajya Sabha MPs can only suggest amendments to it.

The government with majority in the Lok Sabha can easily push such bills to Rajya Sabha, and if they don’t have the required number, still the Opposition can’t block their way.

The Aadhaar card case had also reached the Supreme Court earlier too. In 2018, the validity of Aadhaar was questioned, at that time the Supreme Court had quashed some of Aadhaar’s provisions but declared it constitutionally valid.

