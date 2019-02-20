Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya case on Feb 26: A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi will hear Ayodhya appeals on February 26. The top court had cancelled the last hearing scheduled for January 29 due to non-availability of Justice S A Bobde who is part of the bench.

The Muslim Personal Law Board also criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the triple talaq bill, stating that the government wants to put a restriction on Muslim community

Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya case on Feb 26: The Supreme Court will hear the Ayodhya case on February 26 as Justice SA Bobde, who is a part of five-judge Constitution bench, has returned from leave. Earlier, the Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid case on January 29, but was adjourned due to non-availability of Justice Bobde. The five-judge bench comprises of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and JUstices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

On January 31, the Nirmohi Akhara had reportedly claimed that it will challenge the move taken by the government in a court if it doesn’t clarify its objective behind it. It seems the Centre’s decision to move the Supreme Court seeking permission to hand over the excess vacant land acquired around Ayodhya disputed site to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas (a trust to promote construction of RamTemple) has not been welcomed by other parties in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri mosque title suit.

