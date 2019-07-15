Supreme Court has said that it will hear Ayodhya case on Friday. The apex court had asked the Ayodhya panel to inform by July 18 the status of mediation and the dispute over 2.77 acres Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land.

Supreme Court on Monday said that the hearing of Ayodhya case will be on Friday. The apex court had asked the Ayodhya panel to inform by July 18 the status of mediation and the dispute over 2.77 acres Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land. The court has asked Uttar Pradesh govt to apprise the case by July 19 as to what are the rules & regulations when a judge hearing the entire case retires. Judges were informed that trial court judge was to retire on Sept 30 & he sought more time to complete the trial.

