The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear a PIL on January 4 questioning delay in adjudication of Ayodhya matter and requesting it to hear the matter on urgent basis and in a time bound manner. Hearing in the decades-old Ram Mandir issue was earlier deferred by the Supreme Court till January when it had said that there was no need for an urgent hearing in the case.

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will hear a PIL on January 4 questioning delay in adjudication of Ayodhya matter and requesting it to hear the matter on urgent basis and in a time bound manner. Hearing in the decades-old Ram Mandir issue was earlier deferred by the Supreme Court till January when it had said that there was no need for an urgent hearing in the case. However, the Supreme Court will now hear the matter on January 4 to decide on the urgent hearing and other issues related to the matter.

Previously when Supreme Court had deferred the hearing in the Ram Temple issue for January, several Ram Mandir activists, political parties including Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena had slammed the BJP led government for not doing enough for the construction of the Ram temple. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had said that the country was waiting for the Ram Mandir to be constructed for 26 years and it was now time that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should declare the date the Ram Temple construction.

Meanwhile, several Ram Mandir activists have pushed the government and tried to create pressure on the BJP regime to look out for an ordinance issue on the Ram Temple issue. However, the government has always reiterated that the matter is in court, therefore, the government will only proceed in the matter according to the law.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More