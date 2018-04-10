The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) plea against Bengal order revoking extended nomination for panchayat election. The Supreme Court had earlier refused to intervene in the forthcoming Bengal Panchayat polls after the BJP filed a plea in the apex court seeking the extension of the last date of filing nomination papers online, the availability of nominations papers online, re-scheduling of the Gram Panchayat election and deployment of parliamentary forces in West Bengal.

The Bengal Gram Panchayat polls are scheduled to take place in the first week of May

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear BJP’s plea against Bengal order revoking extension of nomination date for panchayat election. The Supreme Court had earlier refused to intervene in the forthcoming Bengal Panchayat polls after the BJP filed a plea in the court seeking the extension of the last date of filing nomination papers online, the availability of nominations papers online, re-scheduling of the Gram Panchayat election and deployment of parliamentary forces in West Bengal. The Supreme Court had asked political parties to approach the Election Commission to resolve the matter. However, after the state Election Commission revoked the order that extended nomination dates for Panchayat elections, the Supreme Court will now hear the matter tomorrow. The gram Panchayat polls are scheduled to take place in the first week of May.

Members of the BJP on Tuesday protested outside State Election Commission office in Kolkata, against the election commission after it revoked the order that extended nomination dates for Panchayat elections. The BJP in its plea to the Supreme Court had demanded the deployment of paramilitary forces after it alleged the block development officers were denying its candidates to file the nomination papers. BJP had also alleged that its members were attacked by the ruling party.

#WestBengal BJP approached Supreme Court against State Election Commission revoking the order that extended nomination dates for Panchayat elections, court to hear the matter tomorrow. — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018

West Bengal: BJP protest outside State Election Commission office in Kolkata, against the commission revoking order that extended nomination dates for Panchayat elections. pic.twitter.com/83MqHqu3sR — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2018

In the run-up to the Panchayat polls to be held in Bengal, places in the state including Birbhum, Bankura and Murshidabad had witnessed violence during filing of the nomination papers. Several people were injured in the violence. According to reports, the violence erupted after clashes broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) activists and other political parties for the forthcoming Panchayat elections in the state. Reports suggest that more than 2,000 people were held in the state.

Giving a response on the developments, the West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi heard both the parties — BJP and Congress — where they raised their concerns but the governor did not disclose his action to resolve the issue. “I have heard TMC’s version and that of other political parties. I will not disclose what action I will take,” he said.

Meanwhile, a bench of Justice RK Agrawal and Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre had asked the BJP to approach Calcutta High Court. However, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, who was representing the BJP had said, “This is the question of democracy. Even if I have not approached the high court, I can come directly to the Supreme Court because it is a question of democracy. Actually, democracy is being murdered in West Bengal.” In response to Justice RK Agrawal and Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre’s remark Mukul Rohatgi said that why didn’t they approach the Calcutta High Court.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App