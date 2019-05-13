Supreme Court to hear BJYM convener Priyanka Sharma case on Mamata Banerjee morphed meme: Priyanka Sharma, who lives in Howrah, is accused of sharing a photo-shopped image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJYM convenor Priyanka Sharma was arrested by the West Bengal Police after she shared a morphed picture of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.

Supreme Court to hear BJYM convener Priyanka Sharma case on Mamata Banerjee morphed meme: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea filed by Priyanka Sharma, who was arrested for sharing a morphed picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday. A Supreme Court Bench of Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Sanjiv Khanna said it will hear the bail plea of the BJP youth wing worker tomorrow.

The 26-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha Leader, who was arrested on Friday, has moved the supreme court today against her arrest. Priyanka’s lawyer, Senior Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, told the apex court that his client had no choice but to approach the top court due to a bandh called in the state. Sharma has been remanded to judicial custody till April 25 and is seeking bail.

Priyanka Sharma, who lives in Howrah, is accused of sharing a photo-shopped image of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The original picture was photographed when Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra attended the MET Gala event held in New York City.

After Sharma shared the image on her Facebook page, a Trinamool Congress leader reportedly filed a complaint against her with the West Bengal police cyber cell. The TMC Leader said, “This act broke the community guidelines and it was being viewed as an issue of violence. She not just tries to insult our Hon’ble Chief Minister, but also trying to insult the culture of Bengal by her post on Facebook and which is Cyber Crime.”

Several BJP workers and others have come out in supporting her on Social Media, saying the decision of arresting her is none other than a violation against freedom of speech.

BJP MLA Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Twitter the dictatorship reigned by Mamta Banerjee in West Bengal would embarrass the worst tyrants of the World.

Similarly, cricketer Rabindra Jadeja also condemned the arrest of Priyanka Sharma. He criticised the stoic silence maintained by the intolerance brigade and freedom of expression brigade over the issue.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App