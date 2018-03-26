On Monday, the Supreme Court agreed to hear the plea filed by Delhi Jal Board accusing Haryana over less supply of water to the national capital. In the plea filed, the Delhi Jald Board also alleged that Haryana was taking an undue advantage of being an upper riparian state. Slamming Haryana for not following water- sharing agreement, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that Haryana has to provide 450 cusecs of water but gave only 330 cusecs.

Water-related problem between Delhi and Haryana have now reached to the doors of Supreme Court as it has agreed to hear Delhi government’s plea over acute water shortage in various parts of the national capital on April 2. On Monday, Delhi Jal Board filed its plea to the Supreme Court in which it alleged that Haryana has denied supplying 450 cusecs of water to Delhi, which it originally should. In the plea filed, the Jal Board said that Haryana was supplying on 330 cusecs of water which is 120 cusecs less that the agreed amount. The Delhi Jal board has also said that Haryana has violated the water-sharing agreement.

Hitting out at Haryana for not following the water-sharing agreement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Haryana has exploited its position by choking around 120 cusecs of water. CM Kejriwal also claimed that the following lack of water to the national capital had impacted south and central Delhi the most. Reacting on the matter, AAP MLA claimed that Delhi water problem is acute. “There has already been a murder over the water crisis. The Haryana government is completely ignoring the SC orders. The common people will suffer the most as result,” AAP’s Alka Lamba claimed.

In the plea filed to the Supreme Court, the Delhi Jal Board has stated that they seek ‘most urgent interim directions’ for the supply of water at Wazirabad Reservoir for Delhi to drink. The plea further added, “Delhi is in the midst of an acute water shortage owing to stopping of supply of water by Haryana from the river Yamuna, which is meant for drinking purposes in Delhi.” The Jal Board of Delhi also accused Haryana of taking undue advantage of being an ‘upper riparian state’.

