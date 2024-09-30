Supreme Court To Hear Kolkata Rape-Murder Case; Doctors’ Strike May Resume

The Supreme Court is set to hear a pivotal case on Monday concerning the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in Kolkata

The Supreme Court is set to hear a pivotal case on Monday concerning the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident, which occurred on August 19, has triggered widespread protests from junior doctors demanding enhanced safety measures at government hospitals.

The outcome of the Supreme Court’s proceedings is expected to play a key role in the decision by the doctors at RG Kar Medical College on whether to resume their ongoing ceasework protest. Doctors have expressed concern over workplace security, and they have stated that the government’s response during the hearing will determine their next steps.

Supreme Court’s Bench to Review Case

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, will preside over the case, which the Supreme Court took up on its own initiative (suo motu). The case was initially scheduled for September 27 but was postponed to Monday at the request of the West Bengal government.

The hearing follows a previous session on September 17, during which the Supreme Court reviewed a report submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the crime at RG Kar Medical College. The court described the findings of the report as “disturbing” but chose not to disclose specific details to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation.

Court Expresses Concern Over Investigation

During the September 17 hearing, the Supreme Court emphasized the gravity of the situation and reassured that the CBI was actively investigating the case. The bench underscored the importance of providing the central agency with enough time to uncover the truth behind the tragic incident.

“What the CBI has revealed in the report is really disturbing. What you are flagging is of utmost concern. We ourselves are concerned, the CBI has flagged it for us. We are ourselves disturbed by what we have read,” the court stated in response to concerns raised by a lawyer about discrepancies in the seizure list and the sketch of the crime scene.

The court further remarked that the CBI was not “sleeping over” the investigation and reiterated its commitment to ensuring that the full truth is uncovered.

State Government’s Response and Assurances

The West Bengal government, represented by its counsel, informed the court that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had assured junior doctors that no punitive action would be taken against those who returned to work amid the ongoing protests. The state government emphasized its efforts to restore normalcy and address the concerns raised by the doctors.

The Supreme Court had previously urged the protesting doctors to resume their duties while the case was under consideration. However, doctors have remained adamant that their concerns over workplace safety and security be fully addressed before they end their protest.

Financial Investigation into Former Principal

In addition to the main case, the Supreme Court has also requested a status report from the CBI regarding its investigation into alleged financial irregularities committed by Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College. Ghosh is currently in jail, and the probe into his financial dealings has added another layer of complexity to the case.

Protests Continue Across Kolkata

On Sunday, junior doctors from various government hospitals, alongside concerned citizens, participated in torch rallies across Kolkata, demanding greater safety measures at healthcare facilities. The doctors have pointed to the August 19 attack as evidence of the state government’s failure to provide adequate security for medical professionals.

“We have been promised safety, but the government has yet to fulfill these promises. The attacks on doctors at state-run hospitals highlight the complete failure of the administration,” said one of the protesting junior doctors.

The protesters have vowed to assess the state government’s submission during Monday’s Supreme Court hearing before deciding whether to resume their full ceasework protest at medical colleges across the state.

