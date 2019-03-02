Rafale deal: The December 14 verdict had come as a morale booster for the Modi government, which had been under pressure from the opposition parties-led by Rahul Gandhi. The Congress president has been alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was directly involved in alleged financial irregularities in Rafale deal.

Rafale deal: The Supreme Court will hear on March 6 petitions seeking review of its earlier verdict on Rafale fighter jet deal. On December 14, the Supreme Court had given a clean chit to the government on the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France under an inter-governmental agreement. It will be heard by a three-judge bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph in an open court. The same bench had dismissed petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into Rafale deal by former ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Singh and two others. On February 26, the apex court had directed listing of review petitions along with Centre’s plea for correction of a portion of the verdict.

In their review pleas, the petitioners have alleged that the government mislead the court during earlier hearings and sought perjury proceedings against officials involved in it.

The December 14 verdict had come as a morale booster for the Modi government, which had been under pressure from the opposition parties-led by Rahul Gandhi. The Congress president has been alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was directly involved in alleged financial irregularities in Rafale deal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stolen Rs 30,000 crore from Indian Air Force to benefit Anil Ambani, the Congress scion has alleged. Using his often used jibe chowkidar chor hai, the 48-year-old politician is trying hard to make Rafale deal a poll issue with a month left for Lok Sabha battle – due by May.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi while addressing a public gathering in Jharkhand’s Ranchi targeted PM Modi and accused him of not only stealing money from the IAF but farmers, tribals and other common people.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More