Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging Article 35A from Feb 26-28: Tensions have soared in the Valley for a last couple of days as there are rumours that the Centre was considering to change its stance and take away the privileges enjoyed by the natives of Jammu and Kashmir. Those who have been standing against it are challenging its constitutional validity saying that it was introduced by way of President Order.

Supreme Court has announced that it will hear a bunch of petitions challenging Article 35A of the Constitution from February 26 to February 28, 2019. Tensions have soared in the Valley for a last couple of days as there are rumours that the Centre was considering to change its stance and take away the privileges enjoyed by the natives of Jammu and Kashmir. Those who have been standing against it are challenging its constitutional validity saying that it was introduced by way of President Order. On the other hand, those favouring Article 35A consider it as a way to save the state’s autonomy and demography.

It seems that those residing in the Valley are fearing of the situation that was once faced by Tibet when China invaded it. While some are afraid of Hindus landing in the Valley in the aftermath of scrapping Article 35 A, others sense a threat to the condition self-government.

It was 1954 when the Maharaja of Kashmir, Hari Singh signed a deal with the Republic of India to safeguard the privileges of those residing in the Valley. The deal gave a provision to the J&K government to decide who all are the permanent resident of the state and were entitled to get scholarships, receive public aid and acquire immovable property.

The petitioner seeking to demolish Article 35A claim that it is discriminatory against women. It means that if a Kashmiri woman marries an outsider, who doesn’t have a permanent residence certificate, won’t be entitled to immovable property in the state. In this condition, her children will also be denied a permanent resident certificate.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More