Supreme Court to hear pleas challenging Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 today: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petitions raising legal challenges against BJP-led central government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir for over seven decades, and precautious measures announced in the media. The petition has been filed by advocate M L Sharma and Executive Editor, Kashmir Times, Anuradha Bhasin.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer will hear the case. While the Executive Editor of Kashmir Times has challenged the Centre’s decision to revoke Article 370, the journalist has demanded orders to lift the ban from all modes of communication and working of media in the region.

The petition was filed a day after the bill to scrap Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two union territories (UTs) had walked through the two Houses of the Parliament. ML Sharma has contradicted the decision of Centre claiming the Presidential orders were illegal as the concurrence of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was not taken into account.

Earlier on Tuesday, Supreme Court hear the petition filed by Congress activist Tehseen Poonawalla against the Centre’s decision to scrap article 370 and snapping of Internet and communication services in the state. The court in its order said that the Centre should be given some more time to restore the normalcy in the state. The apex court has postponed the hearing in the case to two weeks.

Hearing on petition filed in Supreme Court by Tehseen Poonawalla seeking withdrawal of curfew, blocking of phone lines, internet, news channels & other restrictions from J&K: SC asks govt,’how long you are going to continue this? (restrictions)…cont pic.twitter.com/JaLIMQZq3y — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2019

