Supreme Court on Sabarimala case: The Supreme Court will hear petitions on February 6 challenging its September 28 ruling, in which it allowed women of menstrual age to enter the Lord Ayyapaa in Sabarimala temple in Kerala. Meanwhile, 2 women made history by entering the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala under strict vigil, which sparked anti-government protests in the state.

Following apex court's verdict, the Kerala government hailed its verdict by saying it will stick to the court's ruling

Supreme Court on Sabarimala case: The Supreme Court has decided to review petitions on February 6 challenging its pronouncement on lifting age restrictions by allowing women of menstrual age to enter the Sabarimala shrine, the top court said. The review petitions were earlier scheduled to be heard by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and other senior judges including Justice Indu Malhotra but could not be heard as the latter was on medical leave.

Meanwhile, 2 women made history by entering the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala under strict vigil, which sparked anti-government protests in the state. The duo who entered the temple despite backlash were reportedly in their early 40s from Kozhikode and Malappuram. The incident was the first one that witnessed the arrival of women in the 10-50 age group following Supreme court’s landmark judgment which lifted the century-old practice of prohibiting women of menstrual age to enter Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

While the Left Democratic Front headed by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the apex court that as many as 51 women of menstrual age entered the shrine since the verdict, however, activists and devotees refused to agree with the actual figures.

His comments sparked controversy resulting in a political war between the saffron party and the Congress. Though the CPM leader asserted that he is the only one who has been adhering to the top court’s ruling.

