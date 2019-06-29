Supreme Court to hear several important cases next week, from Ayodhya land dispute to Rafale to contempt case against Rahul Gandhi: The Supreme Court will hear several prominent cases next week as it resumes working next week.

Supreme Court to hear several important cases next week, from Ayodhya land dispute to Rafale to contempt case against Rahul Gandhi: After its six-week annual summer recess, the Supreme Court will resume hearings in several pending cases on July 1, 2019. Among the pending cases lies some of the A-listed matters of the country including Ayodhya land dispute and the contempt case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The apex court on Wednesday released the new roster of work, assigning judges to different cases to be heard next in the court.

The roaster highlighted, four of the senior judges in the court — Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra and R F Nariman — have been assigned to hear Public Interest Litigations (PIL). The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit will hear the matters related to Contempt of Court. The matter related to elections will be heard by the CJI or Justice Bobde.

Here are some of the key cases the Supreme Court will hear after it will resume working next week:

Ayodhya land dispute:

After assigning a mediation panel, consisting Justice F M I Kallifulla Sri Sri Ravishankar and Sriram Panchu, the court will resume hearings in the Ayodhya land dispute following the proceedings conducted by the three-member panel.

Contempt notice against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

After issuing a contempt notice against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over chowkidar remark launched against PM Modi during Lok Sabha elections 2019. Earlier while appearing in the Supreme Court via senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Rahul Gandhi stood by his statement chowkidar chor hai. He was also reportedly questioned by the CJI as who is the chowkidar?

Rafale jet scam

Earlier on May 10, the Supreme Court reserved its verdict on petitions that challenged its December 14 judgement against the investigation into the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France.

