The Supreme Court will hear an appeal on Tuesday by Tamil Nadu against National Green Tribunal order that allowed the reopening of Sterlite plant. The Tamil Nadu government has condemned the NGT order to reopen Sterlite plant which hasn’t been operational despite clearance by the green court. In its order last month, the NGT had overturned Tamil Nadu government’s decision to close Vendata’s copper smelter plant in Thoothikudi permanently.

The NGT had called the closure of Sterlite copper plant unjustifiable saying that no opportunity was given to Vendata before the closure of the plant. It further termed the Edappadi K Palaniswami government’s decision against the principles of natural justice.

The Tamil Nadu government had ordered the closure of Vendata Sterlite Copper plant after it faced widespread criticism for mishandling anti-Sterlite protests that left 13 dead and several injured in May last year when police opened fire on a demonstration against Vedanta’s copper smelter.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation has begun its probe related to the police firing during the protests against Vendata’s Sterlite in Tamil Nadu. The documents containing information about the 15 weapons used by the police for firing and details of who issued the firing orders have been collected.

