The Supreme Court on Monday said it will pass an order on Tuesday on a number of petitions seeking a direction to ban the sale of firecrackers in the country. The SC verdict is significant as the entire nation is suffering from worst air and sound pollution at this point in winter and the government is struggling to deal with the problem of stubble burning. On the other hand, the fate of thousands of firecrackers manufacturers and businessmen hangs in balance as many of them fear that the SC verdict may go against their interests.

In 2017, the apex court had banned sale of firecrackers in NCR during Diwali to check air pollution.

However, the Centre has opposed a nation-wide ban on firecrackers and suggested the apex court that a regulatory mechanism should be put in place to restrain manufacturers from using polluting raw materials to curb pollution.

In an affidavit, the Ministry for Environment and Forests told the court that production of ‘laris’ could be banned and the state government could designate places for bursting of firecrackers.

Recently, the Madras High Court has banned online sale of firecrackers till November 15 while the district authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli have put a ban on the sale of firecrackers. Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board (CECB) has issued circular to all district collectors and Superintendents of Police of state asking them to ban the manufacturing and sale of firecrackers if they produce sound more than the specification of noise pollution.

According to reports, despite onset of the festive season, several firecracker factories in Tamil Nadu’s Sivakasi are facing uncertainty with regard to sales as there has been a big decline in the demand of the product. Advance orders witnessed a steep decline this summer and dealers were not willing to take any risk, reports said.

Due to vehicular pollution, industrial pollution and stubble burning, the air quality index (AQI) recorded in the national capital was 237, which is considered poor, while pollution levels in Mumbai has soared with air quality plummeting to the poor category.

#Delhi: PM 10 level at 237 and PM 2.5 level at 219 both in 'Poor' category on Air Quality Index (AQI), at Lodhi Road. pic.twitter.com/h2jeqDbv3o — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2018

