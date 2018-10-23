The Supreme Court of India will today pronounce the verdict on the petitions seeking ban of firecrackers across the country. A 2 judge bench comprising Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan will deliver the verdict that India will be celebrating a silent Diwali or not. The Supreme Court had reserved the decision on August 28, and today is likely to give the historic verdict.

The Supreme Court bench will pronounce the verdict after taking cognizance about the air quality, peoples health and the fundamental right of livelihood of firecracker manufacturers. The apex bench had earlier said that the verdict will be to maintain a balance between both the segments as Right to Life applies to both.

Earlier, the firecrackers and manufacturers in their plea had told the apex court that a complete ban should not be imposed and instead sale and manufacturing should be regularised and monitored strictly.

The burning of crackers is not the only reason for the bad air quality and continuously rising pollution. The petitioners added that there are others reasons also like wind and temperature, which affects the air quality.

The firecracker sellers added that banning the manufacturing, distribution and sale of crackers can affect the livelihood of manufacturers and workers working in the factories.

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s decision today, the national capital witnessed deteriorating air quality. The news agency ANI reported that the PM 10 level at 237 and PM 2.5 level at 214, both in ‘Poor’ category on Air Quality Index (AQI), at Lodhi Road.

