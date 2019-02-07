Supreme Court transfers Muzaffarpur shelter home case to POCSOcourt in Delhi: The apex court asked the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government to transfer the case out of the state to a POSCO court in Delhi to ensure a free and fair trial.

Supreme Court transfers Muzaffarpur shelter home case to POCSO court in Delhi: The Supreme Court transferred the Muzaffarpur shelter home case to a POSCO court in Delhi on Thursday. The apex court directed the POCSO court to begin trial in the sensitive case that rocked the country in two weeks. The top court asked the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government to transfer the case out of the state for a free and fair trial.

Supreme Court came down heavily on CBI and Centre for transferring a CBI officer probing the Muzaffarpur shelter home case despite the Court’s embargo against the transfer of investigating officials. Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi sought to know why the CBI officer probing Muzaffarpur shelter home was transferred. “Was cabinet committee which transferred him informed of Supreme Court embargo?,” asked CJI saying it amounts to violation of its order.

“Enough is enough. We will ask Bihar Chief Secretary to appear before us. Get someone here who is conversed to what is happening in the state. You can’t let your officers treat unfortunate children like this. Spare the children, CJI Gogoi said.

On January 7, 2019, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a 73-page charge sheet containing details of the crime at the government-run shelter in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur. The CBI in its chargesheet, filed before the special POCSO court of additional district judge RP Tiwari on December 19, revealed that Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the case, used to force girls to dance on vulgar Bhojpuri songs with revealing clothes. He also forced young girls at his shelter home to have sex with his guests.

The CBI said that those girls who entertained guests were given good food at night and those who refused where given roti and salt as dinner. However, the chargesheet doesn’t reveal any names of the officials who knowingly kept mum over the horrors in the shelter home.

CBI investigation also revealed that at least 34 girls from the shelter house were sexually abused by Thakur’s guest. In the CBI’s chargesheet, 21 people have been named as accused, including Brajesh Thakur, and 101 as witnesses including the victims.

