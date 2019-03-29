Supreme Court upholds life sentence to Saravana Bhavan owner in murder case: The Supreme Court has affirmed the life sentence to Saravana Bhavan owner P Rajagopal for his role in the killing of Prince Shantikumar, an employee in Saravana Bhavan. Rajagopal got Shantikumar murdered as he wanted to marry the latter's wife Jeevanjothi in 2001. Rajagopal had threatened the couple to put an end to the marriage.

Supreme Court upholds life sentence to Saravana Bhavan owner in murder case: The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the life imprisonment to the owner of the Saravana Bhavan group of hotels, P Rajagopal, who was found involved in the abduction and killing of an employee of the Saravana Bhavan in October 2001. A bench headed by Justice NV Ramana upheld the life sentence for Rajagopal and other accused.

The Madras High Court had awarded him life in prison in 2009. Rajagopal was granted bail in the same year on health grounds by the country’s top court. The apex court in today’s ruling has directed him to surrender by July 7. The Supreme Court dismissed the appeal filed by Rajagopal in the case.

Earlier, a Sessions Court had awarded ten years of imprisonment to the owner of the Saravana Bhavan after convicting him. However, the Madras high Court increased jail term to life imprisonment.

The case dates back to the late 1900s. Rajagopal wanted to marry Jeevajothi, who was the daughter of a former assistant manager in his company. Rajagopal had two wives when he proposed her. But his proposal was rejected. After Jeevanjothi married to Prince Shantikumar, they started receiving threats from Rajagopal to break the marriage. Shantikumar was also an employee in the South Indian hotel chain Saravana group.

After failing to get the desired results, reports said the two were kidnapped allegedly on the directions of Sarvana Owner in October 2001. It was followed by Shantikumar’s kidnapping from Chennai and subsequently, he was murdered. The deceased was strangulated to death as mentioned in the postmortem report. His body was found buried at Perumalmalai in the Kodaikanal forests.

Founded in 1981, Sarvana is one of the largest vegetarian restaurant chains across the world. The group operates in the Middle East, Africa, North America, Australia, Asia etc., besides 33 locations in the country.

