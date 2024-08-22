Supreme Court Urges Protesting Doctors to Resume Work, Assures No Retaliation Amidst RG Kar Medical College Case

The Supreme Court of India intervened in the ongoing protest by doctors linked to the horrific rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, on Thursday. The court directed the protesting doctors to return to their duties and assured them that no adverse action would be taken against them for their participation in the protests.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, addressed concerns that resident doctors from AIIMS Nagpur, who had joined the protests, were being marked absent and facing difficulties in their examinations. The court acknowledged these issues and expressed a willingness to issue general orders to prevent any negative repercussions for the doctors.

SC urges doctors to resume work

“Let them all return to work. We will pass some general orders, please rest assured that once doctors resume duties, we will prevail upon the authorities to not take adverse actions. How will the public administrative structure run if they don’t resume work,” Chief Justice Chandrachud stated.

The Supreme Court also addressed broader concerns regarding the safety and working conditions of healthcare professionals. The Chief Justice reassured various doctors’ associations, including the Federation of Association of Medical Associations of India (FAIMA) and the Delhi Medical Association, that their concerns would be considered by the National Task Force (NTF) set up by the court to recommend measures for improving safety for healthcare workers.

The court noted the demanding conditions faced by doctors in public hospitals, acknowledging that long working hours can leave medical staff in no condition to handle harassment or other forms of abuse effectively. “We have gone to public hospitals, I have slept on the floor of a public hospital when somebody is not well, we know that doctors work over 36 hours,” observed Chief Justice Chandrachud.

Security issues within hospitals

Security issues within hospitals were also discussed. The court was informed that some doctors felt threatened by administrative staff and other individuals. In response, Chief Justice Chandrachud suggested that the NTF should establish a portal for anonymous complaints to address security concerns.

While the state government retains the authority to take action against individuals involved in vandalism, the court made it clear that peaceful protests against the violent crime would not be disrupted. The bench also instructed the Union Health Secretary to organize a meeting with Chief Secretaries and police chiefs from states and Union Territories within a week to develop strategies to enhance the safety of medical professionals working in public hospitals.

