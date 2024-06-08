Supreme Court Validates West Bengal's Legal Challenge Against CBI's Jurisdiction

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court has upheld the validity of West Bengal’s lawsuit against the central government’s decision to permit the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to initiate inquiries within the state. The ruling establishes the legal standing of West Bengal’s challenge to the directive that empowers the CBI to conduct investigations beyond its traditional jurisdiction.

The dispute originated from West Bengal’s objection to the central government’s authority to authorize the CBI to probe cases within the state’s boundaries without its consent. The state government argued that such directives encroached upon its autonomy and violated the federal structure of governance as enshrined in the Constitution.

This is a developing story.