Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the BJP drafted a fantasy story called 'liquor scam' and those stories were proved wrong in the Supreme Court.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the BJP drafted a fantasy story called ‘liquor scam’ and those stories were proved wrong in the Supreme Court.

“The BJP drafted a fantasy story named the ‘Liquor Scam’. The Supreme Court gave bail to Arvind Kejriwal and ended that story… It is a happy ending for us and a sad ending for the BJP. They thought they would keep Arvind Kejriwal jailed till the Delhi elections, but their stories were proven to be wrong in the court, and today Arvind Kejriwal and I are out of jail,” said Sisodia.

Delhi Minister Atishi said that it has been proven that AAP is the only party that scares the BJP.

“AAP has gone through a tough time after the BJP government tried its best to suppress the AAP and break it apart… Today, it has been proven that AAP is the only party which scares BJP… Truth has prevailed…” said Atishi.

Another Delhi minister and AAP leader, Gopal Rai, said that AAP has been fighting against the dictatorship since two years and that AAP workers have been waiting for directions from Kejriwal.

“The whole party (AAP) was fighting against the dictatorship for the last 2 years. Today, everyone has come out of jail. Every worker, MLA, and official is waiting for the directions of the CM (Arvind Kejriwal),” said Gopal Rai.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal held a meeting with senior party leaders in which discussions were held on various issues, including assembly polls in Haryana and party organisation in the national capital.

The meeting was held at the residence of senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Among those present were party leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai.

Earlier, Kejriwal held a roadshow from Chandgiram Akhara to his official residence after being released from jail.

He was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Kejriwal’s lawyers furnished surety bonds for his release before the special CBI judge, citing the Supreme Court ruling.

Upon his release, Kejriwal was welcomed by a large crowd of AAP leaders and supporters outside the Tihar jail. His supporters celebrated outside his residence with firecrackers.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | BJP Is Packing Their Bags From Haryana,” says Sandeep Pathak | NewsX