Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Sunday, September 15, 2024
Live Tv

Supreme Court Verdict Ends BJP’s ‘Liquor Scam’ Fantasy: AAP Leaders Celebrate Kejriwal’s Release from Jail

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the BJP drafted a fantasy story called 'liquor scam' and those stories were proved wrong in the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Verdict Ends BJP’s ‘Liquor Scam’ Fantasy: AAP Leaders Celebrate Kejriwal’s Release from Jail

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the BJP drafted a fantasy story called ‘liquor scam’ and those stories were proved wrong in the Supreme Court.

“The BJP drafted a fantasy story named the ‘Liquor Scam’. The Supreme Court gave bail to Arvind Kejriwal and ended that story… It is a happy ending for us and a sad ending for the BJP. They thought they would keep Arvind Kejriwal jailed till the Delhi elections, but their stories were proven to be wrong in the court, and today Arvind Kejriwal and I are out of jail,” said Sisodia.

Delhi Minister Atishi said that it has been proven that AAP is the only party that scares the BJP.

“AAP has gone through a tough time after the BJP government tried its best to suppress the AAP and break it apart… Today, it has been proven that AAP is the only party which scares BJP… Truth has prevailed…” said Atishi.

Another Delhi minister and AAP leader, Gopal Rai, said that AAP has been fighting against the dictatorship since two years and that AAP workers have been waiting for directions from Kejriwal.

“The whole party (AAP) was fighting against the dictatorship for the last 2 years. Today, everyone has come out of jail. Every worker, MLA, and official is waiting for the directions of the CM (Arvind Kejriwal),” said Gopal Rai.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal held a meeting with senior party leaders in which discussions were held on various issues, including assembly polls in Haryana and party organisation in the national capital.

The meeting was held at the residence of senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Among those present were party leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai.

Earlier, Kejriwal held a roadshow from Chandgiram Akhara to his official residence after being released from jail.

He was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening, hours after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a corruption case related to the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Kejriwal’s lawyers furnished surety bonds for his release before the special CBI judge, citing the Supreme Court ruling.

Upon his release, Kejriwal was welcomed by a large crowd of AAP leaders and supporters outside the Tihar jail. His supporters celebrated outside his residence with firecrackers.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ | BJP Is Packing Their Bags From Haryana,” says Sandeep Pathak  | NewsX

Filed under

bjp vs aap Kejriwal's Release Liquor Scam Manish Sisodia Supreme Court verdict

Also Read

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

EU Launches Salvage Operation for Stricken Oil Tanker in Red Sea Amid Rising Tensions

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

Livpure Eying Over 1mn Subscriptions Within 4 Years

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana On NewsX

BJP Questions Kejriwal, ‘Why Not Today?’ On His Resignation in 2 Days | Harish Khurana...

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Central Israel Hit By Missile From Yemen, Triggers Air Raid Sirens

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Will Turkey’s Bid for BRICS Membership Impact Its EU Accession Talks?

Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty to Impaired Driving in New York

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Britney Spears’ Ex Sam Asghari Sparks Dating Rumors With THIS Woman

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Couples: Professional Each Celebrity Will Dance With Revealed

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Tommy Cash: Country Musician, Younger Brother Of Music Icon Johnny Cash Dies At 84

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Jana Kramer Reveals Her New Single ‘Warrior’ Is Inspired By Husband Alan Russell

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox