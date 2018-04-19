Bhavya Sachwani, a teenager from Surat in Gujarat will renounce the world by taking Diksha – a religious ceremony that marks the initiation of Jain monks and nuns. Notably, Bhavya is the second member of the family to take Diksha at a very young age. With this incident, the ceremony of Bal Diksha is again facing criticism from various organisations across the country. Several Jain monks see this as interference in their religious matter.

The son of a wealthy Surat diamond merchant, Bhavya Sachwani is all set to take the plunge into the other world. Bhavya a 12-year-old boy will in a few days take Diksha, which is a ritual of renunciation under Jainism . The ceremony is expected to be attended by as many as 5,000 monks and there will be over 7,000 visitors to witness the ritual. Speaking to media, Sachwani said, “I am happy to take the path of truth shown by God. I am deserting my mother and father as they taught me that this is the true path. My family will also follow this path one day in future”. Bhavya’s father, Dipesh Sachwani who is a successful diamond merchant, too said, “Our family is extremely happy as Bhavya will take diksha in the near future”.

Notably, Bhavya is the second member of the family to take Diksha at a very young age. Reportedly, his sister also became an ascetic in the year 2014 at the tender age of 12. This is not the first time that such religious practice being adopted by young minds has come to light. Recently, a class 12 boy from Ahmedabad, Varshil Shah, also renounced the world after topping the board exams with 99.9 percentile in 2017. Time and again, Bal Diksha or the induction of minors in monastic order has faced criticism from numerous organisations and child rights activists. Several Jain monks see this as interference in their religious matter.

Responding to the criticism, a renowned Jain monk Sagarchandra Maharaj from Gujarat was of the view that objecting to the minor status of the monk is pointless as the Indian constitution doesn’t specify age for any sort of religious initiation. Our saints do not force children into monkhood. They give religious sermons to thousands of people everyday. Only a very few understand it and follow their path”.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App