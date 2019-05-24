Surat shopping complex fire: A massive fire broke out in the shopping complex of a building in Sarthana, Surat. Over 15 were killed including a teacher and there are reports of several being injured. The condition of the people who jumped from the fourth floor of the building to save their lives is not known yet while the injured were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Surat shopping complex fire: As many as 19 people were killed including a teacher and several others were injured after a fire broke out on the second floor of a building in Takshashila shopping complex in Sarthana area of Gujarat’s Surat district on Friday, May 24, 2019. 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to rescue trapped people and douse the fire. The reason behind the fire hasn’t been ascertained yet. The coaching class was running on the second floor of the building. Eye-witness said several people jumped from the 4th floor of the building to save themselves.

The condition of the 4 people who jumped from the fourth floor of the building to save their lives is not known yet while the injured were rushed to the nearest hospital for primary treatment, said locals. According to a local news channel TV9 Gujarati, the top floor of the building has been evacuated. Nobody is trapped in the fire any longer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

expressed grief over the fire tragedy on Twitter. PM Modi extended his thoughts with bereaved families. He said he has asked the Gujarat government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to the victims and their kin.

Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has asked for an investigation into the incident that took place today in Sarthana area of Surat. According to an official statement released by the CM’s office, the chief minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each to the families of the students who died in the fire incident.

Deeply saddened by the news of Surat fire tragedy. Instructed officials to do needful. My prayers are with all those affected. May those who have been injured recover at the earliest. I pray for the departed souls. Om Shanti. — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 24, 2019

