Surat hero Ketan risks his life to save students from deadly fire: The Surat hero admitted himself inside the building through the rear staircase that leads to the fourth floor and safely evacuated the stranded students and teachers.

Ketan risked his life to save 8-10 people from the deadly fire that broke out on the fourth floor the Takshashila Commercial Complex in Sarthana area of Surat city on Friday while many youths were seen capturing the incident live on their mobile phones, forget extending a helping hand. The lax attitude of the onlookers is more painful than the fire tragedy itself.

The Surat hero admitted himself inside the building through the rear staircase that leads to the fourth floor and safely evacuated the stranded students and teachers. Ketan said he did not know what to do since the rooms inside the coaching centre were filled with smoke and toxic gas. He took the ladder, first helped the children get out of the place. Then, he managed to rescue two more students. Eyewitnesses said the fire brigade reached the spot after 40-45 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Surat police have filed an FIR against three people including builders of the complex- Harshal Vekaria and Jignesh, and the owner of the coaching centre Bhargav Bhutani. Satish Sharma, Commissioner of Police, Surat, said they have arrested Bhargav Bhutani who used to conduct the tuition classes. Sharma said all types of coaching institution in Surat have been closed for now and they have been asked to commence classes only after fire safety checks are done and fire safety certificates issued.

At least 20 people were killed and more than 20 others sustained injuries in the fire that broke out in Surat yesterday.

For all the latest National News News, download NewsX App