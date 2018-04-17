A man had killed his girlfriend Zulekha Sheikh by choking her and later chopped her into 11 pieces in Surat on April 16. The man identified as Shahnawaz Sheikh was caught red-handed by the police while trying to dispose off her body parts into the Bhate Khadi (gulf).

In a horrific incident, a man from Surat was caught red-handed by police while he was trying to dispose off his girlfriend’s body parts late on Monday, April 16. According to reports, the man had killed his girlfriend and chopped her into 11 pieces before disposing off some of the body parts. The man identified as Shahnawaz Sheikh had called his girlfriend Zulekha Sheikh to an isolated flat where he allegedly choked her to death and chopped her body in the night on Sunday, April 15. Police said that the Shahnawaz had already dumped some of the body parts and was trying to throw a leg and a hand into the Bhate Khadi (gulf) when he was caught by them.

Moreover, a police official confirmed, “Before the police caught him red-handed with a bag full of body parts, he had already disposed of some other parts into the river from the ONGC bridge in Surat.” Also, police had later searched the culprit’s flat throughly where they recovered the 32-year-old woman’s head. After initial ivestigation, it has come to light that Shahnawaz’s wife and Zulekha used to fight frequently and his girlfriend Zulekha had been forcing him to leave his wife. Reports also say that Shahnawaz’s girlfriend was demanding Rs 20,000 from him who runs a bakery.

Meanwhile, a Udhana police officer said, “After they fell in love. Zulekha, who hailed from Maharashtra, settled in a flat at Udhna area in Surat. Shahnawaz used to live with his wife and two children in Lal Gate area.” Further, according to police, Zulekha was a prostitute when she had first met Shahnawaz two years back.

