Surat police has arrested 1 person from Ahmedabad in relation to the rape and murder incident with the 11-year-old girl. The girl was possibly tortured for at least 7 days before she was choked to the death. The deceased has many injuries on her body which are possibly 7 to 8 days old.

As per the latest developments in Surat rape case investigation agencies have arrested 1 man from Ahmedabad in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl in Surat, Gujarat. As sources have reported that mother of minor girl was also raped by the accused. “1 arrested from Ahmedabad in connection with rape and murder case of a minor girl in Surat,” tweet’s ANI. Surat police on Saturday found a dead body of an 11-year-old girl with hundreds of Injuries, including some on private parts.

As per the reports, the girl possibly tortured for at least 7 days before she was choked to the death. The deceased has many injuries on her body which are possibly 7 to 8 days old. The local police has registered the case taken the body into the custody for further investigation. Sources have reported that police has also sent some samples for forensic tests to determine whether she was sexually assaulted or not.

One arrested from Ahmedabad in connection with rape and murder case of a minor girl in Surat #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/UIeaAUNu5i — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2018

ALSO READ: No respite for Asaram in Gandhinagar rape case; SC adjourns hearing for 9 weeks

The forensics head of the Civil Hospital, Surat said that it seems like most of the injuries were caused by a wood and finally, the girl was strangled. “On conducting a post-mortem, we found wounds on her body which were between one to seven days old. She had 86 external injuries on her body,” Civil Hospital forensics head Ganesh Govekar said.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh: 16-year-old girl set on fire for drawing water from hand pump in Kanpur

ALSO READ: Will amend POCSO Act to ensure death penalty for rapists of children: Centre to Supreme Court

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App