Surendra Singh murder case: Smriti Irani shoulders Amethi ex-village head’s body for last rites: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday participated in the funeral procession of Surendra Singh, ex-village head of Barauli, Amethi, who was shot dead last night by unknown gunmen. He was killed on the veranda outside his home, hours after he held a rally for the Amethi BJP parliamentarian, who defeated Congress president Rahul Gandhi in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh Police have detained seven suspects into the murder of BJP worker. UP DGP OP Singh said that the intensive investigation is underway have found vital clues. He said that the police are confident of solving the case in the next 12hrs for which three companies of PAC are deputed.

#WATCH BJP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani lends a shoulder to mortal remains of Surendra Singh, ex-village head of Barauli, Amethi, who was shot dead last night. pic.twitter.com/jQWV9s2ZwY — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2019

Slain BJP worker’s son said that his father was a close aide of BJP minister and campaigned for her in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. He added that after Smriti registered a massive victory, a Vijay Yatra was carried out in Amethi.

Barauli village came to limelight in the recently concluded general elections when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Irani of distributing shoes to the residents in order to insult Congress president. Reports said that the deceased was a close aide of Irani and was a part of footwear distribution in the area.

