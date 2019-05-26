Surendra Singh murder case: Surendra Singh, a close aide of newly-elected BJP MP Smriti Irani, was taking rest at his residence after attending a meeting organised by the BJP to celebrate Smriti's victory from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Amethi MP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani has left for her constituency Amethi to meet the family of slain ex-village head of Barauli Surendra Singh who was shot dead on Saturday night. Unidentified assailants barged into Surendra Singh’s residence and opened fire from point-blank range at around 3 am and fled the spot immediately. An injured Singh was rushed to a hospital in Lucknow where he succumbed to bullet injury. The Jamo police on Sunday took seven suspects into custody for questioning and a probe is underway. Amethi SP said it could be due to an old dispute or a political dispute.

The incident took place in Baraulia village under Jamo police station jurisdiction in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Surendra Singh, a close aide of newly-elected BJP MP Smriti Irani, was taking rest at his residence after attending a meeting organised by the BJP to celebrate Smriti’s victory from Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

UP DGP, OP Singh on murder of Surendra Singh,ex-village head of Barauli, Amethi: Intensive investigation underway. We've found vital clues.7 people detained for questioning.We're confident of solving the case in the next 12hrs.3 companies of PAC are deputed,no law&order situation pic.twitter.com/9ttCr7Pa13 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 26, 2019

Son of Surendra Singh, ex-village head of Barauli, Amethi who was shot dead y'day: My father was a close aide of Smriti Irani&used to campaign 24/7. After she became MP, Vijay Yatra was carried out. I think some Congress supporters didn't like it,we have suspicions on some people pic.twitter.com/JKeWj2RsMo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 26, 2019

The 50-year-old local leader’s son told television channels that his father was a close aide of Smriti Irani and used to campaign 24/7. Some Congres supporters, who might haven’t liked the Vijay Yatra procession that was carried out to celebrate Smriti’s victory, could be behind the killing of his father, he added.

Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi defeated Congress chief and sitting MP Rahul Gandhi by a margin of 55, 120 votes.

Baraulia village was adopted by ex-defence minister Manohar Parrikar in 2015 as a part of the Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana.

