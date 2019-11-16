Social media has criticized union minister Suresh Angadi over his comments on economy. Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Friday put economists and statisticians on shame after Suresh had said that there is no distress in the economy by saying that airports and trains are full and people are getting married which indicates the economy is fine.

He also accused people who have been criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed government over the slowdown of the country’s economy. He said some people are doing researches to malign the image of PM Narendra Modi.

Users took to Twitter and called Suresh Angadi another Kohinoor from PM Narendra Modi’s cabinet. One of the users tweeted: nother kohinoor from cabinet of
@narendramodi .., Shri @SureshAngadi_!He says “people getting married & traveling in trains” shows that the nation’s
#economy is doing great! Wow! @rsprasad earlier judged economy by box office collection! NOBEL CONTENDERS!

Another user wrote: “How people are getting married if there is economic distress?” – Union Minister Suresh Angadi. RSS guys don’t get married at all when their economy is prospering. What distress is that?

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir, Hema Malini skip meeting on Delhi air pollution, social media roasts BJP MPs

Another user wrote: Irresponsible and Unnecessary statement from Union Minister Suresh Angadi; only Middle Class and Upper Class are traveling in Flights; Marriage is nothing to do with Economic Slowdown; Still below poverty line travel in Unreserved coaches.

Also Read: Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court reprimands AAP government, says odd-even scheme not a permanent solution, asks Centre to prepare a road map for installation of air purifier towers

Earlier, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had cited the earnings of three blockbuster movies to dismiss the economic slowdown. He had said that three movies collectively earned Rs 120 crore on October 2 and so, there’s no economic slowdown.

 

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

 