In another controversy, Union MInister Suresh Angadi has said that the economy is fine in the country. He accused people who are criticizing PM Modi over an economic slowdown.

Social media has criticized union minister Suresh Angadi over his comments on economy. Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Friday put economists and statisticians on shame after Suresh had said that there is no distress in the economy by saying that airports and trains are full and people are getting married which indicates the economy is fine.

He also accused people who have been criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi-headed government over the slowdown of the country’s economy. He said some people are doing researches to malign the image of PM Narendra Modi.

Users took to Twitter and called Suresh Angadi another Kohinoor from PM Narendra Modi’s cabinet. One of the users tweeted: nother kohinoor from cabinet of

@narendramodi .., Shri @SureshAngadi_!He says “people getting married & traveling in trains” shows that the nation’s

#economy is doing great! Wow! @rsprasad earlier judged economy by box office collection! NOBEL CONTENDERS!

#WATCH MoS Railways, S Angadi on being questioned on state of Indian economy: Airports & trains are full, if you go to a railway station you don't get tickets, nobody's wedding got stopped. Common ppl are happy, just to damage PM's name, opposition is creating this issue. (15.11) pic.twitter.com/7jwuQa2OEr — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2019

Another kohinoor from cabinet of @narendramodi .., Shri @SureshAngadi_ !

He says "people getting married & travelling in trains" shows that nation's #economy is doing great! Wow!@rsprasad earlier judged economy by box office collection!

NOBEL CONTENDERS!!https://t.co/B9GD5p8nt4 — समीर: (@vijayadhwaja) November 15, 2019

Another user wrote: “How people are getting married if there is economic distress?” – Union Minister Suresh Angadi. RSS guys don’t get married at all when their economy is prospering. What distress is that?

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir, Hema Malini skip meeting on Delhi air pollution, social media roasts BJP MPs

"How people are getting married if there is economic distress?" – Union Minister Suresh Angadi RSS guys don't get married at all when their economy is prospering. What distress is that? — Sanghamitra (@AudaciousQuest) November 15, 2019

Another user wrote: Irresponsible and Unnecessary statement from Union Minister Suresh Angadi; only Middle Class and Upper Class are traveling in Flights; Marriage is nothing to do with Economic Slowdown; Still below poverty line travel in Unreserved coaches.

Also Read: Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court reprimands AAP government, says odd-even scheme not a permanent solution, asks Centre to prepare a road map for installation of air purifier towers

People getting married, trains running full indicates economy doing fine:Union Minister for Railways @SureshAngadi_ Hope this is not a taunt to Modi on his marital status & Chai at Vadnagar railway station? BJP should name itself as Big Joker's Party?😂https://t.co/RTycHjlNdw — AutoRaja (@AutoRaja1212) November 15, 2019

Earlier, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had cited the earnings of three blockbuster movies to dismiss the economic slowdown. He had said that three movies collectively earned Rs 120 crore on October 2 and so, there’s no economic slowdown.

@SureshAngadi_ @PMOIndia @nsitharaman of course marriage is a good sign of economy. Because then only women can file false cases on husband and his family. Money for police, lawyers, courts, travelling for police stations, Court dates etc. Such a brilliant system!! — MyNation_Pamur (@MynationPamur) November 16, 2019

#AllahabadFinalPanel @PiyushGoyal @RailMinIndia @CPRONCR @PiyushGoyalOffc@SureshAngadi_ Release all fit candidates panel as soon as possible. We know that the panel is already completed of fit candidates. So don't wait for a mahurat to publish this. Just do it straight away. — sandeep kumar saini (@ssaini03) November 15, 2019

Irresponsible and Unnecessary statement from Union Minister Suresh Angadi; only Middle Class and Upper Class are travelling in Flights; Marriage is nothing to do with Economic Slowdown; Still below poverty line travel in Unreserved coaches#EconomicSlowdown — Arun (@arunmathi23) November 15, 2019

@SureshAngadi_ Bolne ke liye to ye Suresh namak Donkey kuchh bhi bolta he…. Suresh also got married before 20-30 year…. means at that time economy was good? Aur stop all MP/MLA free flights than see airport situation…@narendramodi @AmitShah @INCIndia @RajatSharmaLive pic.twitter.com/Syv87VD9ic — SJD (@Ersanjayjd) November 16, 2019

In the common interest of public, I suggest to introduce more trains from Bangalore to Mangalore & RO RO service (rail) for movement of heavy commercial vehicles.

Regularise train 16585/86 from both ends with changes in departure timings 21:30 hrs @PiyushGoyal @SureshAngadi_ Ji https://t.co/bvBAcfXwFg — अजीत कामत (@ajithkamath588) November 16, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App