Suresh Bhaiyaji Joshi was re-elected as the RSS general secretary for the 4th term up to 2021. The re-election will give Joshi one more chance to serve the RSS as Sarkaryawah. The highest body for decision making and policy formation of the RSS, Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha took this decision earlier today. According to RSS, around 1500 delegates attended the meeting held at RSS headquarters, Nagpur. Bhartiya Janata Party’s (BJPs) national president and secretaries also participated the RSS meeting.

The decision of re-electing Joshi was taken by Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha, the highest body for decision making and policy formulation of the RSS at its annual meeting in Nagpur. Ashok Sowani, India Sanghchalak of the RSS was elected as the election officer for the polls of General Secretary. Hosbale is one of the Bhayyaji Joshi’s three deputies. Two others are Suresh Soni and Dr Krishna Gopal. According to RSS statement, around 1500 delegates attended the meeting. Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) members also participated in the RSS meeting. BJP is a political organisation of the RSS. RSS uphold Hindu values and a conservative agenda.

The organisation has the controversial profile in India. It was also alleged to be closely associated with the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 and demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. The RSS was banned in 1948 for its suspected role in Gandhi’s assassination. RSS is organized into a networked bunch of Shakhas – where the Swayamsevaks (volunteers/members of the RSS) gather together every day.

Sangh Parivar (family of RSS) is a broad term to group all the organizations related to the RSS. There are 3 dozen such national organizations. This includes the student wing ABVP, labour wing BMS and bizarrely even a Muslim organization – MRM (Muslim Rashtriya Manch) – RSS former Chief Inaugurates 11th National Training Camp of Muslim Rashtriya Manch. Some of the Sangh Parivar branches are charity organizations like the Seva Bharati while a few others like the Bajrang Dal are clearly militant.

