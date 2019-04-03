The BJP has fielded Suresh Gopi from Kerala's constituency Thrissur. The Malayalam actor will be contesting against CPI candidate Rajaji Mathew Thomas and Congress candidate T N Prathapan. Suresh Gopi met BJP national president Amit Shah in New Delhi before the official announcement.

The stage is set for an intense electoral face-off ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The BJP on Tuesday has announced that actor Suresh Gopi will be contesting against CPI candidate Rajaji Mathew Thomas and Congress candidate T N Prathapan in Kerala’s constituency Thrissur. Ahead of the final announcement, Suresh Gopi had met BJP national president Amit Shah in Delhi.

Earlier, reports were rife that Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) leader Thushar Vellapally might contest from Thrissur. However, the situation took a U-turn after Congress President Rahul Gandhi announced that he will be contesting from Wayanad in Kerala. In the aftermath of the announcement, BDJS leader Thushar Vellapally was fielded from Wayanad against Rahul Gandhi while Thrissur seat went to BJP candidate Suresh Gopi.

Shri Suresh Gopi represents NDA from Thrissur LS constituency pic.twitter.com/TwXqS4gpY8 — BJP KERALAM (@BJP4Keralam) April 2, 2019

Earlier, BJP state president Sreedharan Pillai, former Congress leader Tom Vadakkan, national council member P K Krishnadas and general secretary M T Ramesh were also considered as top contenders for Thrissur seat. Along with Malayalam actor Suresh Gopi’s candidature, BJP also finalised Sharda Ben Patel from Gujarat’s constituency Mahesana and Darshana Jardosh from Surat.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2019 will be held in seven phases beginning from April 11 till May 19 and the polling in Kerala will be held on April 23. Out of the 20 seats in Kerala, BJP will be contesting over 15 seats, BDJS will contest over 4 seats while Congress will contest over 1 seat. Earlier, it was announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi. Meanwhile, BJP party chief Amit Shah and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will contest from Gandhinagar and Lucknow respectively.

Actor Suresh Gopi is a known name in Malayalam film industry. Recipient of National Film Award and Kerala State Film Award, he is currently serving as a Rajya Sabha member.

