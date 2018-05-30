A day after an Air India air hostess wrote to Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu alleging that the national carrier did not conduct a fair inquiry into her complaint on sexual harassment, allegedly by a senior executive, Prabhu has promised action.

A day after an Air India air hostess wrote to Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu alleging that the national carrier did not conduct a fair inquiry into her complaint on sexual harassment, allegedly by a senior executive, Prabhu has promised action. Prabhu Tweeted, “Asked @airindiain CMD to immediately address this. If necessary, will appoint another committee.”

Minister for women and child development, Maneka Gandhi also demanded a probe, saying “I have seen your complaint and have requested my colleague Shri @sureshpprabhu ji to have it examined immediately.”

The letter addressed to Aviation Minister, “I am an air hostess & a proud single mother working for Air India, and a senior executive over the last 6 years has sexually harassed, tortured me and discriminated against me. Without mincing any words, this senior executive (whose name will be revealed when I meet you) is a predator and has sexually propositioned me, abused me, used abusive language on other women in my presence, spoken of sexual acts with me and other women in my presence in the office premises and he has tried to compel women in his office (including me) to come and drink with him at various bars, and many of us have been forced to do so. There are many people, who can bear witness to these things. He has insulted me and denied me positions and privileges after I rejected his advances and he has made my life a misery at work and continues to do.”

The air hostess complained that Air India was trying to cover up the issue. She said that status of her complained filed nine months ago was unknown to her.

According to the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act, 2013, an internal complaints committee must complete its investigation within 90 days of a complaint being filed and action must be taken within 60 days of the inquiry concluding. All parties involved need to be apprised of the findings and given a chance to make representation before the committee finalises its report.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App