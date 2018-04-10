The victim said that he had complained the Indigo in-flight crew about the problems he was facing due to mosquitoes present inside the flight. Following the complaint, the passenger alleged that he was maltreated and was offloaded from the flight. However, contradicting the allegations levelled by the passenger, Indigo said that he shouted 'hijack' in the flight and also misbehaved with the staff.

The Aviation Ministry-led by Suresh Prabhu on Tuesday took cognizance of the media reports stating that a Bengaluru-based heart surgeon who was travelling from Lucknow to Bengaluru on Monday with an Indigo flight was manhandled by crew members. The victim said that he had complained the Indigo in-flight crew about the problems he was facing due to mosquitoes present inside the flight. Following the complaint, the passenger alleged that he was maltreated and was offloaded from the flight. However, contradicting the allegations levelled by the passenger, Indigo said that he shouted ‘hijack’ in the flight and also misbehaved with the staff.

Reacting to the reports, Suresh Prabhu took to his Twitter handle and said that an enquiry has been ordered into the matter. He wrote, “I have ordered an enquiry into the incident of off-loading passenger Dr Saurabh Rai by Indigo at Lucknow Airport.” Reports suggested that the passenger was travelling with flight 6E-541 from Lucknow to Bengaluru on Monday. As per other passengers, Saurabh Rai was manhandled by the crew members and later forced asked him to get off the flight. Rai was later directed to take any other flight to reach his destination. As per reports, Indigo didn’t even provide him with transport to reach back to the Lucknow Airport lounge.

I have ordered an enquiry into the incident of off-loading passenger Dr Saurabh Rai by Indigo at Lucknow Airport — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 10, 2018

Commenting on the matter, Dr Rai said that the matter was escalated after the Indigo staff asked for a written apology from the person. Rai said that following the maltreatment by the low-cost carrier, he is thinking of filing complaint with the police. While this incident was making headlines, another video went viral on social media where passengers travelling by Jet Airways met with a similar incident. In the video, the passengers were seen swatting the mosquitoes.

