Former India batsman Suresh Raina on Tuesday finally broke his silence on the passing away of his uncle in Punjab terming the incident as horrible.

Raina tweeted that what happened to his family in Punjab was beyond horrible, his uncle was slaughtered to death, his bua (aunt) & both his cousins had severe injuries. He added that unfortunately, his cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days, his bua was still very very critical and was on life support.

Raina further said that his family is still not aware as to who was behind this attack. He has requested the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to look into the matter. He said that till date, they don’t know what had exactly happened that night & who did this.

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

Last week, Raina had pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to personal reasons. CSK CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying on the official Twitter handle of the franchise that Suresh Raina had returned to India for personal reasons and would be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season, Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time.

The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE — Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

