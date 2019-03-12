Surf Excel ad controversy: Surf Excel is alleged to promote anti-Hindu ideologies and sentiments because of its latest ad. People misunderstood the Microsoft Excel app for the official Surf Excel app and left their negative comments on the Microsoft Excel app instead.

Surf Excel ad controversy: Recently, Surf Excel, one of the most popular detergent brand in India introduced a new advertisement based on the theme of religious unity and harmony. Unanticipatedly, the advertisement received a lot of negative criticism from the public on all the social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, etc. The product is alleged to promote anti-Hindu ideologies and sentiments. People have been tweeting to show their anger and sense of dissatisfaction but it seems some of them had taken the wrong way as a lot of people are now rating a single star to the Microsoft Excel app on Play Store and leaving negative reviews too.

Many people went to the Google Play Store in order to leave negative comments for the Surf Excel App on the Play Store. But people misunderstood the Microsoft Excel app for the official Surf Excel app and left their negative comments on the Microsoft Excel app instead. Most of the people were asking Microsoft to stop the advertisement.

The Twitter community picked up some examples of those negative comments for the Microsoft Excel app on the Google Play Store. Some were saying that the ad is anti-Hindu while others said that excel word sounds like anti-Hindu propaganda.

Meanwhile snapchat to MS Excel- I know the feel bro.#SurfExcel — Shubham Hire (@im_shubs) March 12, 2019

DO NOT SHARE THIS ADD!

Boycott #SurfExcel!

How dare they show colour, love, laughter, masti, innocence, cultural respect, bonding, bonhomie ….ALL IN ONE MINUTE?

THIS WASHES OUT ALL THE WORK THAT WE HAVE PUT IN! ARE WE IDIOTS?

I REPEAT DO NOT SHARE THIS AD!#BhaktBanerjee pic.twitter.com/xDMrnF3GoC — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) March 10, 2019

When you are confused between #SurfExcel and Microsoft Excel, shit happens. pic.twitter.com/vxJaVfLzcw — Aparna (@chhuti_is) March 11, 2019

I wonder, He knows pichai and nadella,

but missed #SurfExcel and #MsExcel. How!!!

LOL he is a data scientist. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/66BqYd4VtC — Anwin ashok (@anwin_ashok) March 12, 2019

If one will go to the Play Store and open the reviews page of the Microsoft Excel app, then they are definitely going to witness a lot of comments in which people have mistaken the Microsoft Excel app as the Surf Excel app.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More