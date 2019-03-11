Surf Excel ad promotes communal harmony, right-wing Tweeple call for boycott Hindustan Unilever: Surf Excel, a prominent detergent brand, recently dropped a brand new advertisement under its Holi campaign. Titled as Rang Laaye Sang, the ad revolves around the idea of Hindu-Muslim harmony and has displayed it in the best way possible. The ad truly deserves applauds for its ingenuity, however, people on several social media platforms were seen criticising the concept behind the advertisement.
The 1-minute long advertisement features two young kids, a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy. The ad simply highlights the efforts of the young girl who protect the boy to reach a nearby mosque to complete his Namaz. In the end, she can be seen asking her friend to join the colourful festivities.
Meanwhile, the ad is receiving huge flak from the right-activists, who have accused the Hindustan Unilever of promoting love jihad. Hindustan Unilever is the company behind products including Surf Excel, Lux, Kwality Walls, Fair and Lovely, Vaseline among others.
As soon as the ad surfaced on several social media platforms, including Twitter, the hashtag #BoycottSurfExcel started trending on Twitter.
Apart from the hatred, the concept of the ad has also received support from some of the Twitter users. Several users have praised the concept and efforts of HUL for promoting harmony and peace.
Watch the ad, here:
