Surf Excel ad promotes communal harmony, right-wing Tweeple call for boycott Hindustan Unilever: Surf Excel, a prominent detergent brand, recently dropped a brand new advertisement under its Holi campaign. Titled as Rang Laaye Sang, the ad revolves around the idea of Hindu-Muslim harmony and has displayed it in the best way possible. The ad truly deserves applauds for its ingenuity, however, people on several social media platforms were seen criticising the concept behind the advertisement.

The 1-minute long advertisement features two young kids, a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy. The ad simply highlights the efforts of the young girl who protect the boy to reach a nearby mosque to complete his Namaz. In the end, she can be seen asking her friend to join the colourful festivities.

As soon as the ad surfaced on several social media platforms, including Twitter, the hashtag #BoycottSurfExcel started trending on Twitter.

I will buy double of you surf excel, if I get to see the same ad being done on Eid, if you can’t see hindu kids are burdened with morals for someone else then I need this for others as well . Secularism and love are not one sided traffic https://t.co/YJriEnwks1 — pragya barthwal (@pragya_barthwal) March 10, 2019

Just a simple question from Surf Excel, can you replace your ad shown in Pic 1 by Pic 2? If no, then entire Hindus should kick this fucking washing powder from their bathroom. Secondly, How can you the say auspicious colors of holi as dirt? Who given you right?#BoycottSurfExcel pic.twitter.com/QOr8sTN4nX — Sachin Singh । सचिन सिंह 🇮🇳 (@sachin_027) March 9, 2019

#HUL I Boycott your products for such an idiotic ad on surf excel — Gyanendu Prabhat (@GyanenduPrabhat) March 10, 2019

DO NOT SHARE THIS ADD!

Boycott #SurfExcel!

How dare they show colour, love, laughter, masti, innocence, cultural respect, bonding, bonhomie ….ALL IN ONE MINUTE?

THIS WASHES OUT ALL THE WORK THAT WE HAVE PUT IN! ARE WE IDIOTS?

I REPEAT DO NOT SHARE THIS AD!#BhaktBanerjee pic.twitter.com/xDMrnF3GoC — Akash Banerjee (@akashbanerjee) March 10, 2019

#BoycottHindustanUnilever Hey @HUL_News , Your Surf excel Ad. is very disgusting.

I am boycotting your product.

Go to Hell 😤. Why are you targeting Hindu Festival? Stop such type propoganda😤 Have you courage to make such type Advertisement during "BakarEid"?? #SurfExcel pic.twitter.com/5PJz6DNyGl — तरसपालमान /Taras Pal Maan🇮🇳 (@HighratedMaan) March 9, 2019

Apart from the hatred, the concept of the ad has also received support from some of the Twitter users. Several users have praised the concept and efforts of HUL for promoting harmony and peace.

This Surf Excel ad made me,

– smile at the ingenuity of the little girl who helps her little friend

– tear up a bit at the innocence with which children look at each other, beyond the differences we adults create among ourselves. Lovely piece of work by Lowe Lintas. pic.twitter.com/WWA6mpZrYe — Karthik (@beastoftraal) March 2, 2019

If sanghis want to boycott HUL for this beautiful ad, they must use Surf Excel to wash their mind firstpic.twitter.com/EFK1f4Vxzf — Ravi Nair (@t_d_h_nair) March 10, 2019

Such a beautiful ad. Watched it 10 times, left me smiling EVERY SINGLE TIME. Depicts India through the eyes of innocent/naughty/lovely kids 😍 Touched. Why attack #SurfExcel ? Why look for conspiracies everywhere? 🤔 https://t.co/6Iz5Ml92QT — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) March 10, 2019

I have a better suggestion. Bhakts should be washed properly with Surf Excel. Kyunki Surf ki dhulai daag ko karain saaf. https://t.co/YiYrW4AM2j — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 10, 2019

Watch the ad, here:

