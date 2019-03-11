Surf Excel Holi ad controversy 2019: Surf Excel is facing heat for its new Holi campaign-cum-advertisement. The one-minute Surf Excel Holi ad video shows Hindu-Muslim harmony with punch line Rang Laaye Sang and Surf Excel's tag line daag acche hain. While Surf Excel Holi ad 2019 has been criticised by right-wing activists in the name of love jihad.

Surf Excel Holi ad controversy: Detergent brand Surf Excel is facing heat for its new Surf Excel Holi ad. The company who is known for its heart-warming advertisements with social messages, this time also Surf Excel tried to deliver the message of communal harmony and friendship through the latest Surf Excel Holi ad. According to the reports, Surf Excel released the Holi ad on February 27, on the Hindu-Muslim harmony concept and the one minute video has been garnering a huge response on social media platforms. But at the same time, some people are criticising the ad. The Holi ad video features 2 kids a young girl on a bicycle and a boy doning skull cap. Both of them were wearing whites. And a few other kids playing Holi. The Muslim kid has to go for namaz, so the girl chooses to protect him and get stained in Holi colours.

After dropping the Muslim kid to the Mosque, the boy says he will return in a while and the girl says but after you offer the prayers, we will stain you will Holi colours. The ad ends with punch line ‘Rang Laaye Sang’ and Surf Excel’s tag line daag acche hain.

While criticising the ad right-wing activists called it a Hindu phobic and promotion to love jihad. Some people even said that the advertisement wants to showcase that namaz is more important than Holi.

As the controversy erupted, politicians started giving their opinions about the Surf Excel Holi ad. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, in a tweet, said, “He who objects this ad by Surf Excel is nothing but against the idea of India. Hats-off who created this beautiful film. #JaiHind.”

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti also praised the company for Holi ad promoting Hindu-Muslim harmony.

I have a better suggestion. Bhakts should be washed properly with Surf Excel. Kyunki Surf ki dhulai daag ko karain saaf. https://t.co/YiYrW4AM2j — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) March 10, 2019

