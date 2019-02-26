Surgical Strike 2: At least 12 Mirage Indian Air Force jets struck the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terror launch pads across the Line Of Control (LoC) in Muzaffarabad, Chakothi and Balakot areas in Pakistan. As per reports, the strike was conducted around 3:30 am in the morning as per the IAF sources. Take a look at the tweets by the leaders inside.

What makes the strike a serious offensive is that Balakot falls beyond Pakistan occupied Kashmir territory. As per reports, Prime minister Narendra Modi is currently in a security meeting with security personnel at his residence in Lok Kalyan marg to discuss the situation at hand, and meanwhile, Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also summoned an emergency meeting in Islamabad to discuss the security position.

After the Surgical strike 2, Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted That I salute the IAF pilots. Even veteran actor Anupam Kher tweeted that We should start saluting our Prime MInster Narendra Modi after the strike too. Take a look at their tweets here:

Today will be a good day to start saluting Prime Minister @narendramodi too.🇮🇳 https://t.co/cFrSQIz91o — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 26, 2019

🇮🇳 I salute the pilots of the IAF. 🇮🇳 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 26, 2019

#SurgicalStrike2 lasted for 21 minutes..#Balakot Attack – Between 3:45 AM to 3:53 AM..#Muzaffarabad Attack – Between 3:48 AM to 3:55 AM..#Chakoti Attack – 3:35 AM to 4:04 AM.. 12 #Mirage2000 #IAF Jets were divided into a group of 3 to 4 and carried out the strikes.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 26, 2019

Sources: Pakistani F16s were scrambled to retaliate against IAF Mirage 2000s but turned back due to size of Indian formation. Western Air Command coordinated operation. pic.twitter.com/cCXndYNc1H — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale to brief the media at 1130 today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/PLAnfm7cc5 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

Delhi: Meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security underway at 7, LKM pic.twitter.com/sCq0MZSB2u — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

