Netra AEW&C, Heron drone kept an eye on Pakistan Air Force jets, radars during #SurgicalStrike2: The Mirage 2000 fighter jets pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camps with 1000 kg laser-guided bombs at 3.30 am and returned to their bases safely even before the enemy aircraft took to the skies. All this was possible due to the presence of Netra AEW&C aircraft and the Heron UAV.

Netra AEW&C, Heron drone kept an eye on Pakistan Air Force jets, radars during #SurgicalStrike2: Indigenously developed Airborne Early Warning and Control System Aircraft (AEW&C) Netra and Israeli Heron drone played key role during the pre-dawn air strike carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets on Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The IAF deployed its Netra AEW&C and Heron UAV- which are termed as ‘Eye in the Sky’ – to monitor the movement of Pakistan Air Force jets and anti-aircraft radars installed across the LoC on Tuesday. The Mirage 2000 fighter jets pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camps with 1000 kg laser-guided bombs at 3.30 am and returned to their bases safely even before the enemy aircraft took to the skies. All this was possible due to the presence of Netra AEW&C aircraft and the Heron UAV.

The Indian jets destroyed at least three Alpha 3 Control Rooms rooms of Jaish in Balakot, Chakoti, Muzaffarabad while Pakistan 12 days after the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has put on high alert all air defence systems along the international border and LoC to respond to any possible action by Pakistan Air Force. Air force officials are also carrying out an assessment of the damage inflicted on the terror sanctuaries.

Netra mini-AEW&C:

The Netra AEW&C system, which has been developed by the DRDO, has an indigenous radar mounted on the Embraer Emb-145 aircraft and teh system gives a 240-degree coverage of airspace. The surveillance aircraft is also equipped with an air-to-air refuelling probe for longer endurance. AWACS can detect and track incoming enemy fighters, cruise missile and drones much before ground-based radars can spot them.

Heron UAV:

The IAI Heron is a medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (MALE-UAV) is the modified version of the IAI Heron drone manufactured by the Malat division of Israel Aerospace Industries. The Heron drone can stay airborne up to 52 hours at up to 10.5 km. The UAV can carry different types of sensors, thermographic camera (infrared) and visible-light airborne ground surveillance, intelligence systems (COMINT and ELINT) and various radar systems, totalling up to 250 kg. The Heron also helps the army in target acquisition for artillery guns.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More