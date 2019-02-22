Congress President Rahul Gandhi has begun to set up a Task Force on National Security to prepare a vision paper for the country, as told by the opposition party to ANI. It also said that Task Force will be led by Hooda who has also been assigned to prepare the vision document in consultation with a group of experts

After reports surfaced on social media that 2016 surgical strike’s commanding officer Lt General will be joining the Indian National Congress (INC), the former commanding officer has denied such reports saying that he hasn’t joined the Congress party. When asked on joining Congress party he said Congress had only asked him to prepare a report on national security, therefore he was not linked to the party directly, Hooda told ANI.

Hooda, who was the General Officer commanding-in-chief of the northern command during the 2016 surgical strike had said that Congress roped him particularly to prepare a vision document for the country’s security. On Thursday, the Congress party requested Hooda to prepare a document for the country’s national security. The move by the Congress party has come two months after the former Army commander called the surgical strikes as overhyped and politicised.

Lt Gen (retd) D S Hooda, who was the commanding officer during the 2016 surgical strike, has denied reports of having joined the Indian National Congress Read @ANI story | https://t.co/yzD2eEl3n0 pic.twitter.com/a9K4kijRnT — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 22, 2019

Hooda received flak for calling surgical strikes overhyped, of which he was the commanding officer too. He said that the military operation was important, however, the politicisation of the security operation should be given a thought. Further, he added, ” I do think that there was too much hype over it.”

