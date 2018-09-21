The Union Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar denied reports of any political motive behind an advisory issued to universities and educational institutions to celebrate September 29 as Surgical Strike Day. Earlier, the HRD ministry's Surgical Strike Day advisory witnessed a baptism of fire with Opposition saying that government was politicising surgical strikes.

The controversy brewed on Wednesday after the UGC issued an advisory to educational institutions, encouraging students to support the armed forces.

The Union Human Resource Development minister Prakash Javadekar denied reports of any political motive behind an advisory issued to universities and educational institutions to celebrate September 29 as Surgical Strike Day. Javadekar asserted that the notice behind the advisory is to commemorate Army’s efforts to protect the nation.

“Where is politics? This is not politics but patriotism,” Javadekar was quoted on being asked about the advisory by The Indian Express. Jadadekar said that there was no compulsion on students or institutions and pointed out that the ministry only issued a program on basis of suggestions received from teachers and many students.

The HRD ministry’s Surgical Strike Day advisory witnessed a baptism of fire with Opposition saying that government was politicising surgical strikes. TMC leader and West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee went on to say that the BJP-led central government was trying to malign and politicise the Army.

On the issue of advisory to educational institutions, @PrakashJavdekar denies any political motive, says it’s just an occasion to tell the students how the Army protect the nation @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/gg44PgxNyr — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) September 21, 2018

“UGC directs VC’s of all universities to celebrate 29th September as Surgical Strike Day. Is this meant to educate or to serve BJP’s political ends?,” Former Union minister Kapil Sibal tweeted.

The controversy brewed on Wednesday after the UGC issued an advisory to educational institutions, encouraging students to support the armed forces. The circular stated points for universities to follow, thus directing them to take up special activities to mark the day.

“All Higher Education Institutions with NCC units shall organize a special parade on September 29, after which the NCC commander shall them on the modalities of protection of the borders,” the UGC had said in the communication to all Vice Chancellors.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More